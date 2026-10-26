Dharmendrakumar Singh posed as Mumbai doctor and linked to ₹188cr

Singh only studied till Class 12 and once worked as a hospital aide.

He allegedly operated through organizations including the R K HIV AIDS Research and Care Centre to get funding for supposed health projects.

But things got sketchy when police checked one of his tuberculosis projects: out of 543 records examined, 520 didn't check out.

During a search in July, the Mumbai Crime Branch seized 220 items allegedly linked to the operation.

The investigation is still ongoing.