Dharwad looks like Kashmir after hailstorm damages houses, crops

Roads became icy, forcing drivers to pull over

The storm didn't just look dramatic: it caused real problems. Roads became icy, forcing drivers to pull over and disrupting vehicular movement; two-wheelers, in particular, struggled to move.

Power went out in several villages too.

With more storms possible until March 20, the IMD issued a nowcast warning for light to moderate rain, lightning and gusty winds across Karnataka, so folks should stay updated and take care.