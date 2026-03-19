Dharwad looks like Kashmir after hailstorm damages houses, crops
A surprise hailstorm hit Machapur village in Dharwad on March 18, 2026, covering everything in thick ice and making the town look straight out of Kashmir.
Hailstones up to 50mm damaged 178 houses and wiped out crops like mangoes, bananas, and tomatoes.
Sadly, a calf died and fish in a local stream did not survive the sudden chill.
Roads became icy, forcing drivers to pull over
The storm didn't just look dramatic: it caused real problems. Roads became icy, forcing drivers to pull over and disrupting vehicular movement; two-wheelers, in particular, struggled to move.
Power went out in several villages too.
With more storms possible until March 20, the IMD issued a nowcast warning for light to moderate rain, lightning and gusty winds across Karnataka, so folks should stay updated and take care.