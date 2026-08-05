Dheeraj Kumar detained after posing as Union minister's private secretary

A man named Dheeraj Kumar landed in police custody after pretending to be the private secretary of Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh "Lalan."

He tried to pull off a fake call to the Inspector General of Prisons, asking for a prisoner transfer of Bharat Singh from Bhagalpur Central Jail to Beur Jail.

The matter was brought to the Union minister's notice, and he denied issuing any such instruction by his private secretary.

He has allegedly posed as ministers, private secretaries, senior government officials, and even judges before.

Police caught him after a technical investigation, and the investigation was underway.