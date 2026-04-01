Dhirakula dog Kali kills snake but dies saving 30+ children
India
A stray dog named Kali became a hero in Dhirakula village, Odisha, after saving more than 30 children from a venomous snake near their school.
Sensing danger, Kali jumped in and fought off the snake to protect the children.
She managed to kill it, but sadly lost her life due to multiple bites.
Villagers carried Kali in funeral procession
The whole village came together to honor Kali's sacrifice with a heartfelt funeral procession.
Wrapped in white cloth and flowers, she was carried through the streets as people paid their respects.
Kali's story has touched many hearts, showing how true courage can come from the most unexpected places.