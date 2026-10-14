Dhruv Rathee claims Delhi Police tail him before Jantar Mantar
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee says the Delhi Police have been tailing him in unmarked cars, and he's worried about being detained again if he joins a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 16.
In a recent Instagram video, he showed several vehicles following him as he left his Gurugram home, captioning the clip "playing hide and seek with Delhi Police."
Dhruv Rathee detained nearly 23 hours
Rathee was recently detained for nearly 23 hours after the police raided his home without letting him contact his lawyer.
The police called it a preventive step due to protest restrictions, but Rathee criticized the move as an "Emergency-like situation" and said, "This is an Emergency-like situation. But at least Indira Gandhi declared it,"
He would take legal action against those responsible and has openly questioned the police's handling of protests.