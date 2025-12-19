'Dhurandhar' collects ₹457cr in 14 days; here's detailed box office report
Dhurandhar is a Hindi spy action drama that's made quite a splash since its December 5 release.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film brings together stars like Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.
The film blends spy and gangster genres, with its narrative structure described by some analysts as resembling a series of interlinked stories featuring both real and fictional characters.
In numbers:
Dhurandhar kicked off with ₹28 crore on day one and kept the momentum going—₹58.2 crore on day 10.
By the end of two weeks, it crossed ₹438.5-454.2 crore net in India alone.
Globally, it's pulled in around ₹620-690 crore, with overseas earnings estimated at $16 million (about ₹130-150 crore).
Why are people talking about it?
Critics are praising Dhurandhar for raising the bar in Bollywood's spy genre—especially its sound design, production quality, and visuals that go beyond the usual formula.
If you're into fast-paced thrillers or just want to see some top-notch performances from a big cast, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.