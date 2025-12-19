'Dhurandhar' collects ₹457cr in 14 days; here's detailed box office report

Dhurandhar kicked off with ₹28 crore on day one and kept the momentum going—₹58.2 crore on day 10. By the end of two weeks, it crossed ₹438.5-454.2 crore net in India alone. Globally, it's pulled in around ₹620-690 crore, with overseas earnings estimated at $16 million (about ₹130-150 crore).

Why are people talking about it?

Critics are praising Dhurandhar for raising the bar in Bollywood's spy genre—especially its sound design, production quality, and visuals that go beyond the usual formula.

If you're into fast-paced thrillers or just want to see some top-notch performances from a big cast, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.