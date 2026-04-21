Diet Coke shortage affects Mumbai Bengaluru Ahmedabad and Gurugram
India
If you have been searching for Diet Coke in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, or Gurugram lately, you are not alone: there has been a real shortage since mid-April 2026.
The drink has vanished from apps like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, thanks to global aluminum can shortages and supply chain hiccups.
Even local stores and restaurants are running dry.
Diet Coke memes and supply problems
The shortage has taken over social media with memes and frustrated posts.
It all comes down to a mix of aluminum supply issues, tricky logistics, and packaging changes under Indian rules.
For many millennials and Gen Z fans who love their fizzy fix, it is a reminder of how global problems can suddenly hit close to home, and just how much we rely on those little cans.