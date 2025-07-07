Digital census to expedite data availability

TL;DR

Two-stage process for counting population

The process rolls out in two stages: houselisting starts April 2026, then population counting kicks off February 2027.

Enumerators get smartphones with apps in multiple languages, while anyone can fill out their own info online.

Your participation will help shape future policies

This isn't just about numbers—Census results will shape Lok Sabha constituencies before the 2029 elections.

Nearly 34 lakh people are being trained to pull this off smoothly.

With digital tools making things easier and more transparent, your participation could actually help shape future policies (and maybe even who represents you).