Himachal Pradesh floods cause extensive damage

TL;DR

Total damage estimated at ₹700 crore

These disasters have shut down 243 roads, knocked out power in many areas, and disrupted water supplies across the state.

Rescue teams are working round the clock—494 people have been saved so far, but sadly, at least 78 lives have been lost.

The total damage is estimated at ₹700 crore and recovery is slow as heavy rains continue.

Around 250 rescue workers on the ground

Around 250 rescue workers from NDRF, SDRF, Army, and police are on the ground using drones and sniffer dogs to find about 30 missing people.

With roadblocks and outages still a problem, everyone's hoping for some relief from the rain soon.