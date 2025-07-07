Next Article
India • Jul 07, 2025
Punjab tragedy: Speeding mini bus overturns, 8 dead
A mini-bus crash on the Dasuya-Hajipur road in Hoshiarpur, Punjab has left eight people dead—including a young child and her mother—and over 30 injured.
The bus, packed with around 40 passengers, overturned near Sagran village, and then a Maruti Alto rammed into it.
TL;DR
Locals and rescue teams jumped in quickly
Locals and rescue teams jumped in quickly, using JCB machines to pull people from the wreckage.
Most victims died at the scene; four of the seriously hurt were rushed to Amritsar for treatment.
Police have charged the bus driver
Police have charged the bus driver with rash driving.
Local leaders visited hospitals to check on survivors, and officials promised free treatment for all under Punjab's Farishtey scheme.
Investigations are ongoing, with speeding suspected as a key cause.