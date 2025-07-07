Punjab tragedy: Speeding mini bus overturns, 8 dead

TL;DR

Locals and rescue teams jumped in quickly, using JCB machines to pull people from the wreckage.

Most victims died at the scene; four of the seriously hurt were rushed to Amritsar for treatment.

Police have charged the bus driver with rash driving.

Local leaders visited hospitals to check on survivors, and officials promised free treatment for all under Punjab's Farishtey scheme.

Investigations are ongoing, with speeding suspected as a key cause.