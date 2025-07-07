Next Article

India • Jul 07, 2025 Renowned designer murdered in Punjab

Sanjay Verma, a well-known fashion designer and co-owner of The New Wear Well Tailors in Abohar, Punjab, was shot and killed in broad daylight right outside his shop on Monday.

Three men on a motorcycle fired several shots at him before fleeing the scene.

Locals were left shocked, and though Verma was rushed to the hospital, he couldn't be saved.