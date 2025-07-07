Renowned designer murdered in Punjab
Sanjay Verma, a well-known fashion designer and co-owner of The New Wear Well Tailors in Abohar, Punjab, was shot and killed in broad daylight right outside his shop on Monday.
Three men on a motorcycle fired several shots at him before fleeing the scene.
Locals were left shocked, and though Verma was rushed to the hospital, he couldn't be saved.
Police investigating possible motives
Police are checking CCTV footage and looking into possible motives like business rivalry or personal disputes.
The murder has sparked outrage among political leaders—Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal called out rising extortion threats, while BJP's Sunil Jakhar criticized the state government for not keeping people safe.
Many are demanding quick action so something like this doesn't happen again.