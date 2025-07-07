Samsung's new foldables leak days before launch: Check full specs

Ahead of its official launch on July 9, Samsung 's upcoming trio of foldable phones have been leaked. The details include the screens, storage options, batteries and other core specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 and new Z Flip 7 FE. The information was shared by WinFuture's Roland Quandt who got hold of official Samsung promotional materials for these devices.

Design and specifications Thinner and lighter than its predecessors The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be a major upgrade over its predecessors. Quandt's report suggests that it will be thinner than the previous models, measuring just 4.2mm thick when unfolded and 8.9mm when folded. Despite having larger screens than the Fold 6—a 6.5-inch external display and an 8-inch internal one—it will weigh just 216g, making it the lightest book-style foldable phone yet.

Performance Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 4,400mAh battery for Fold 7 The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with either 256GB or 512GB of storage. There are also rumors of a 1TB storage version, matching what Samsung offers for the current Fold 6. The device will pack a battery capacity of 4,400mAh and sport a main camera with an impressive resolution of 200MP.

Features Flip 7 to pack a bigger battery, edge-to-edge external screen The smaller Flip 7 will sport a bigger 4.1-inch cover screen, which will wrap around the two camera lenses. It is also said to be thinner than previous models despite packing a bigger 4,300mAh battery. The device will come with the same storage options and colors as its larger counterpart but stick to a main camera resolution of up to 50MP.