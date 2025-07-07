Qantas data breach: Airline confirms hacker made contact after attack

Australian airline Qantas has confirmed that it has been contacted by a potential cybercriminal. The confirmation comes after a major security breach in its network, which compromised the personal records of millions of customers. A spokesperson for Qantas said they are currently working to validate this contact and have engaged with the Australian Federal Police (AFP) over this matter.

Ongoing investigation 'No evidence of personal data being released' The spokesperson for Qantas said, "As this is a criminal matter, we have engaged the Australian federal police and won't be commenting any further on the detail of the contact." He also added that there is no evidence of any personal data stolen from Qantas being released. The airline continues to monitor with the help of specialist cybersecurity experts. An AFP spokesperson confirmed their involvement in the investigation but said further comments would be made at an "appropriate time."

Data breach details Qantas recently suffered a major cyber attack On July 2, Qantas suffered a major cyber attack that may have compromised the personal information of up to six million customers. The data breach included customer names, email addresses, phone numbers, and birth dates. A cybercriminal reportedly targeted a call center and accessed a third-party system containing this information. However, Qantas clarified that credit card details, financial information, or passport details were not included in the breach.