Qantas data breach exposes personal info of 6M customers

Upon detecting the breach, Qantas took immediate action and secured the affected system. The airline has also notified the Australian Federal Police, Australian Cyber Security Centre, and Office of the Australian Information Commissioner about this incident. Vanessa Hudson, CEO of Qantas Group, apologized to customers for any uncertainty caused by this incident while assuring that it won't affect operations or safety of their airline services.

Investigation underway

Hudson emphasized their commitment to protecting customer information

In light of the data breach, Qantas has engaged independent specialized cybersecurity experts to investigate the matter. The company is also evaluating how much data has been stolen in this incident. A dedicated customer support line and a page on their website have been set up for regular updates as the investigation progresses. Hudson emphasized their commitment to protecting customer information and providing necessary support amid this crisis.