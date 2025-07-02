Qantas data breach exposes personal info of 6M customers
What's the story
Australian airline Qantas has suffered a major data breach, exposing personal information of up to six million customers. The company discovered "unusual activity" on a third-party platform used by its contact center on June 30. The compromised system stored customer names, email addresses, phone numbers, birth dates, and frequent flyer numbers. Qantas assured that sensitive information such as passport details and credit card information were not stored in the affected system.
Response measures
Qantas has notified relevant authorities about the incident
Upon detecting the breach, Qantas took immediate action and secured the affected system. The airline has also notified the Australian Federal Police, Australian Cyber Security Centre, and Office of the Australian Information Commissioner about this incident. Vanessa Hudson, CEO of Qantas Group, apologized to customers for any uncertainty caused by this incident while assuring that it won't affect operations or safety of their airline services.
Investigation underway
Hudson emphasized their commitment to protecting customer information
In light of the data breach, Qantas has engaged independent specialized cybersecurity experts to investigate the matter. The company is also evaluating how much data has been stolen in this incident. A dedicated customer support line and a page on their website have been set up for regular updates as the investigation progresses. Hudson emphasized their commitment to protecting customer information and providing necessary support amid this crisis.