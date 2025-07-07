Next Article
India • Jul 07, 2025
Mumbai politician's son rams influencer's car
Rahil Javed Shaikh, son of an MNS leader, is facing accusations from Marathi influencer Rajshree More after he allegedly hit her car and confronted her while drunk.
More posted a video of the incident online, which shows Shaikh appearing intoxicated.
She's filed a police complaint, and an investigation is now underway.
TL;DR
More's recent controversy
This all happened shortly after More's own comments about the Marathi community stirred up backlash and led to her public apology.
Now, with public attention on both incidents, police are looking into Shaikh's actions but haven't made any arrests yet.