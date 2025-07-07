No link between cardiac arrests, COVID-19 or vaccines: Karnataka panel

A Karnataka government panel has found no connection between sudden cardiac deaths and COVID-19 infection or vaccination. The committee, headed by Dr KS Ravindranath of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Science and Research, submitted its report on July 2. The investigation was launched after a spate of sudden deaths in Hassan district. The report attributes the increase in sudden cardiac deaths to multiple risk factors, including behavioral, genetic, and environmental factors.

Risk factors Report notes victims had traditional risk factors The report noted that many victims had traditional risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, smoking, and high cholesterol. However, it also noted that a considerable number of patients had none of these risks, indicating potential new or under-recognized causes. The panel stressed that no single factor was responsible for the increase in sudden cardiac deaths.

Health trends Jayadeva Hospital's registry helped compare pre- and post-COVID data Dr. Ravindranath said that Jayadeva Hospital's Premature Cardiac Registry helped compare pre- and post-COVID data. He noted a 5-6% increase in diabetes, hypertension, and smoking after COVID. "We observed a 5-6% increase in diabetes, hypertension, and smoking post-COVID. This points to a shift in health trends," he said. The study also dismissed links between 'long COVID' or vaccines to sudden deaths in young adults.

Recommendations Panel recommended public health strategy to address the issue The panel also recommended a multi-pronged public health strategy to address the issue. This includes establishing a statewide surveillance system for sudden cardiac deaths and autopsy-based registries. The study also debunked claims that vaccines are linked to heart issues, citing global evidence of their long-term protective benefits against such problems.