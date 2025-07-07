No link between cardiac arrests, COVID-19 or vaccines: Karnataka panel
What's the story
A Karnataka government panel has found no connection between sudden cardiac deaths and COVID-19 infection or vaccination. The committee, headed by Dr KS Ravindranath of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Science and Research, submitted its report on July 2. The investigation was launched after a spate of sudden deaths in Hassan district. The report attributes the increase in sudden cardiac deaths to multiple risk factors, including behavioral, genetic, and environmental factors.
Risk factors
Report notes victims had traditional risk factors
The report noted that many victims had traditional risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, smoking, and high cholesterol. However, it also noted that a considerable number of patients had none of these risks, indicating potential new or under-recognized causes. The panel stressed that no single factor was responsible for the increase in sudden cardiac deaths.
Health trends
Jayadeva Hospital's registry helped compare pre- and post-COVID data
Dr. Ravindranath said that Jayadeva Hospital's Premature Cardiac Registry helped compare pre- and post-COVID data. He noted a 5-6% increase in diabetes, hypertension, and smoking after COVID. "We observed a 5-6% increase in diabetes, hypertension, and smoking post-COVID. This points to a shift in health trends," he said. The study also dismissed links between 'long COVID' or vaccines to sudden deaths in young adults.
Recommendations
Panel recommended public health strategy to address the issue
The panel also recommended a multi-pronged public health strategy to address the issue. This includes establishing a statewide surveillance system for sudden cardiac deaths and autopsy-based registries. The study also debunked claims that vaccines are linked to heart issues, citing global evidence of their long-term protective benefits against such problems.
Screening proposal
Health Minister proposes cardiac screening for students
Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao supported the panel's findings and proposed cardiac screening for students and government employees in Karnataka. He said, "We are proposing that cardiac screening should be done for students. Also, across the state, for all government employees, we will be doing screening at least once a year." The minister also clarified that deaths in Hassan are being investigated separately, with a report due on July 10.