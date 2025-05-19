What's the story

Kevin O'Connor, the White House doctor who treated Joe Biden, is facing scrutiny after the former US president was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Following the diagnosis, many people are questioning if O'Connor ever did a cancer screening on Biden or if he was involved in a cover-up.

"On Friday, he (Biden) was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," a statement from Biden's personal office said.