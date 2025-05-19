Who's Kevin O'Connor, Biden's doctor facing scrutiny after cancer diagnosis
What's the story
Kevin O'Connor, the White House doctor who treated Joe Biden, is facing scrutiny after the former US president was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Following the diagnosis, many people are questioning if O'Connor ever did a cancer screening on Biden or if he was involved in a cover-up.
"On Friday, he (Biden) was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," a statement from Biden's personal office said.
Medical career
O'Connor's medical background and past controversies
O'Connor is a retired US Army colonel and an American physician who served as the president's physician under Biden.
He graduated from the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency in family medicine at The Mountainside Hospital in Montclair, New Jersey.
He was the chief resident there in 1995.
Controversial decisions
O'Connor's role in Biden's COVID-19 diagnosis and subsequent criticism
O'Connor was also the one who handled Biden's COVID-19 diagnosis in July 2022.
However, he faced criticism for not directly briefing the White House Press Corps on the matter. Instead, he communicated through written updates via Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
The House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer had then requested O'Connor to testify about Biden's health after concerns over his performance in a presidential debate against current president Donald Trump.
New appointment
O'Connor's replacement and ongoing scrutiny
O'Connor told The Post that Biden's mental condition was "excellent" just four days after he pulled out of the 2024 race.
Last month, Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson stated that a House panel will investigate if O'Connor concealed Biden's mental impairment.
"He was probably putting Biden on lots of medications that we have no clue of—in efforts to try to treat his cognitive decline," he alleged.
On March 7, 2025, Sean Barbabella took over from O'Connor as the president's physician.