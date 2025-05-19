How Democrats, Republicans reacted to Joe Biden's 'aggressive' cancer diagnosis
What's the story
United States politicians from both the Democratic and Republican parties have expressed their support for former President Joe Biden after his cancer diagnosis.
The 82-year-old was diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer, which was discovered during a routine examination earlier this month.
"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," a statement from Biden's personal office read.
Political solidarity
Bipartisan support for Biden amid cancer diagnosis
Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had previously heckled Biden during a State of the Union speech in 2023, shared a heartfelt note on social media.
"I'm sorry to see this news. Cancer is truly awful," she wrote.
Donald Trump also extended his best wishes to Biden and his family.
"We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery," he said in a statement.
Political backing
Former Vice President and House Speaker express support
Former Vice President Kamala Harris and former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff also expressed their support for Biden.
"Joe is a fighter—and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership," Harris wrote on social media.
House Speaker Mike Johnson said his family would be praying for Biden in light of the diagnosis.
Continued support
Former President Obama and House Minority Leader express support
Former President Barack Obama also sent supportive words to the Bidens.
"Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace," he tweeted.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement, "The House Democratic Caucus and our nation are praying for President Joe Biden and his family as he battles this challenging medical diagnosis."
Continued support
Hillary and Bill Clinton express support for Biden
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also weighed in on the news, wishing Biden a speedy recovery.
"I'm thinking of the Bidens as they take on cancer, a disease they've done so much to try to spare other families from," she wrote.
Former President Bill Clinton added his own message of support: "My friend Joe Biden's always been a fighter... Hillary and I are rooting for him."