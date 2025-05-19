Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
What's the story
Former United States President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his office announced over the weekend.
The diagnosis came after a routine physical examination revealed a nodule in his prostate.
"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management," the statement read.
Health update
Biden's cancer diagnosis follows urinary symptoms
Biden, 82, had been experiencing urinary symptoms and was seen by doctors earlier this week.
In order to see how abnormal the cancer cells appear compared to healthy ones, prostate cancers are assigned a Gleason score ranging from 1 to 10. Biden's score of 9 signifies that his cancer is highly aggressive.
His office said that "the President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."
Past treatments
Biden's medical history includes skin cancer treatments
Biden's medical history has been under public scrutiny, especially during and after his presidency.
In February 2023, while still in office, he had a lesion removed from his chest, which was later confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma by White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor.
Dr. O'Connor had then said that "all cancerous tissue was successfully removed" and no further treatment was required for the skin cancer.
Public concern
Biden's health has been a topic of public interest
Despite being declared "fit for duty" by Dr. O'Connor as recently as February 2024, Biden's age and mental clarity have continued to be a matter of public concern.
These worries are widely believed to have played a role in his decision not to run for re-election in 2024.
Since leaving the office in January, he has kept a low profile but has made some media appearances.