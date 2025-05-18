What's the story

Saifullah Khalid, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and mastermind behind three major attacks in India, has been killed in Pakistan's Sindh province.

The news was reported by India Today TV.

Khalid was involved in the 2001 CRPF camp attack at Rampur, the 2005 Indian Science Congress attack at Bangalore, and the 2006 attack on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters at Nagpur.