Top LeT terrorist behind 3 major attacks killed in Pakistan
What's the story
Saifullah Khalid, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and mastermind behind three major attacks in India, has been killed in Pakistan's Sindh province.
The news was reported by India Today TV.
Khalid was involved in the 2001 CRPF camp attack at Rampur, the 2005 Indian Science Congress attack at Bangalore, and the 2006 attack on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters at Nagpur.
Undercover operations
Khalid's role in LeT and his disguise
Khalid, who operated under the alias "Vinode Kumar," had been living in Nepal for several years.
While in Nepal, he lived under a false identity and married a local woman named Nagma Banu.
From there, he is believed to have coordinated activities for LeT while maintaining a low profile.
His role included recruitment and logistics for the terror outfit.
Terror operations
Khalid's final base and activities in Pakistan
After his stint in Nepal, Khalid shifted his base to Matli in the Badin district of Sindh province, Pakistan.
There, he continued working for Lashkar-e-Taiba and its front organization, the Jamaat-ud-Dawa.
His focus remained on recruitment and fund collection for terror operations.
Livemint reported that Khalid was killed by "unknown assailants," citing a new report.