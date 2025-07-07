'Was part of 26/11 plan': Tahawwur Rana makes explosive revelations 

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has made startling revelations during his interrogation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) . According to India Today sources, he claimed to be a "trusted agent of the Pakistan Army " and helped plan the attacks that killed more than 166 people. Extradited from the United States on April 10, Rana is currently facing trial for his role in this heinous crime.

Military service Rana's military background Rana, who completed an MBBS from Pakistan's Army Medical College in 1986, was commissioned as a captain doctor in the Pakistani Army. He served in sensitive areas like Sindh and Balochistan before being posted to Siachen-Balotra. However, he developed pulmonary edema—a fluid buildup in the lungs—which led to his desertion from duty.

Attack planning Helped Headley identify targets in Mumbai During the interrogation, Rana admitted to helping David Coleman Headley identify major targets for the attacks, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. He also confessed to being in Mumbai during the attacks and stayed at a hotel in Powai days before the incident. The NIA chargesheet states that Headley traveled across India posing as an employee of Immigrant Law Centre—a company Rana claims was his idea.

Terror ties Ties with Pakistani officials, let Rana has also admitted to knowing several Pakistani officials involved in planning the attacks and coordinating with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He claimed that LeT was initially formed as an espionage network. The NIA has charged him with criminal conspiracy, waging war against India, murder, and forgery under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.