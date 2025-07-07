'Was part of 26/11 plan': Tahawwur Rana makes explosive revelations
What's the story
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has made startling revelations during his interrogation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). According to India Today sources, he claimed to be a "trusted agent of the Pakistan Army" and helped plan the attacks that killed more than 166 people. Extradited from the United States on April 10, Rana is currently facing trial for his role in this heinous crime.
Military service
Rana's military background
Rana, who completed an MBBS from Pakistan's Army Medical College in 1986, was commissioned as a captain doctor in the Pakistani Army. He served in sensitive areas like Sindh and Balochistan before being posted to Siachen-Balotra. However, he developed pulmonary edema—a fluid buildup in the lungs—which led to his desertion from duty.
Attack planning
Helped Headley identify targets in Mumbai
During the interrogation, Rana admitted to helping David Coleman Headley identify major targets for the attacks, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. He also confessed to being in Mumbai during the attacks and stayed at a hotel in Powai days before the incident. The NIA chargesheet states that Headley traveled across India posing as an employee of Immigrant Law Centre—a company Rana claims was his idea.
Terror ties
Ties with Pakistani officials, let
Rana has also admitted to knowing several Pakistani officials involved in planning the attacks and coordinating with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He claimed that LeT was initially formed as an espionage network. The NIA has charged him with criminal conspiracy, waging war against India, murder, and forgery under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Extradition details
Rana was extradited from the US on April 10
Rana was extradited after the US Supreme Court rejected his review plea against extradition on April 4. He is now facing trial in India for his alleged involvement in planning one of the deadliest terrorist attacks on Indian soil. Ten Pakistani terrorists carried out the 26/11 Mumbai assaults, which lasted almost 60 hours and killed 166 people. They had targeted famous places like the Taj and Oberoi hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, and the Jewish center Nariman House.