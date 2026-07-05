Digital India 11th anniversary: over 1.1B records digitized since 2015

ABC, NAD, DigiLocker streamline academic credentials

Platforms like Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), National Academic Depository (NAD), and DigiLocker make it easy to store, verify, and share your mark sheets or degrees online.

ABC is already used by nearly 3,000 colleges, letting students manage their credits digitally.

NAD and DigiLocker cut down on paperwork and help institutions issue real, verified certificates quickly, making life simpler for both students and schools.