Digital India 11th anniversary: over 1.1B records digitized since 2015
India
Digital India just hit its 11th anniversary, and the numbers are huge; more than 1.1 billion academic records have been digitized since 2015.
This milestone shows how technology is making public services and education more accessible for everyone.
ABC, NAD, DigiLocker streamline academic credentials
Platforms like Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), National Academic Depository (NAD), and DigiLocker make it easy to store, verify, and share your mark sheets or degrees online.
ABC is already used by nearly 3,000 colleges, letting students manage their credits digitally.
NAD and DigiLocker cut down on paperwork and help institutions issue real, verified certificates quickly, making life simpler for both students and schools.