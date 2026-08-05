Dikshanita Phukan highlights bad donated clothes amid Assam floods
India
Dikshanita Phukan, a volunteer helping Assam flood victims, went viral after highlighting the poor quality of some donated clothes: think torn clothes and even used underwear.
She urged, "If you wouldn't wear it yourself, please don't donate it."
The floods have hit nearly 3.32 lakh people across seven districts and claimed 75 lives as of August 5, 2026.
Phukan sparks conversations on respectful giving
Phukan pointed out that most donations were helpful but sorting through unsuitable items was tough with limited time.
Her message has sparked conversations about giving with respect during crises.
She also shared that over 500 families received essentials and new clothes thanks to thoughtful donors.