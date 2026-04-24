Dinesh dies in Rajula after alleged attack by 3 brothers
India
In Rajula, Gujarat, a young man named Dinesh lost his life after being attacked by three brothers on April 18.
The confrontation reportedly happened at a friend's farm, and was fueled by an old relationship between Dinesh and the brothers' sister, Sonal.
The family tensions had been simmering since Dinesh and Sonal eloped last year.
Police register case against Rajula brothers
The brothers, Rajesh (also known as Rakesh), Sursingh, and Kewal, are accused of assaulting Dinesh for nearly two hours with a belt and ropes.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, he sadly did not survive.
Police have registered a case against the trio.