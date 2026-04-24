Dinesh dies in Rajula after alleged attack by 3 brothers India Apr 24, 2026

In Rajula, Gujarat, a young man named Dinesh lost his life after being attacked by three brothers on April 18.

The confrontation reportedly happened at a friend's farm, and was fueled by an old relationship between Dinesh and the brothers' sister, Sonal.

The family tensions had been simmering since Dinesh and Sonal eloped last year.