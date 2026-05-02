Dinesh Kumar panel faults A.V. Dharma Reddy over Tirumala ghee

Tirumala suppliers not blacklisted after adulteration

Turns out, even after ghee adulteration was caught back in August 2022, suppliers like Bole Baba Dairy were not blacklisted. They just kept doing business as usual.

Plus, mandatory beta-sitosterol testing was required from July 1, 2022, but was not included in tender conditions for a long period because the temple's lab does not have proper facilities for FSSAI-approved checks.

The report called out officials for not being transparent and recommended disciplinary action to make sure future supplies are safer and better monitored.