Dipak Barman announces West Bengal will permanently close 933 schools
India
West Bengal has decided to permanently shut down 933 schools that had recorded zero student enrolment for the past five to 20 years.
Announced by School Education Minister Dipak Barman, the closures cover primary, upper-primary, and secondary schools and aim to address the poor condition of unused school buildings.
Committee to explore school exchange use
A committee is now figuring out how best to use these empty school properties for international exchange.