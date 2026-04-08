Disabled passenger pushed off Vande Bharat at Lucknow's Charbagh station
A video showing a passenger with a disability being pushed off the Vande Bharat Express at Lucknow's Charbagh station has gone viral and left many people upset.
The incident allegedly started with a dispute over being served a different dish instead of the requested shahi paneer, along with an alleged attempt to collect extra money between the passenger and catering staff, which quickly escalated.
Northern Railway responded online, tagging IRCTC and warning the licensee involved.
Calls for stricter Vande Bharat standards
Despite this response, social media users feel it's not enough. Many are calling out Indian Railways for repeated service issues and want stricter action and higher standards on premium trains like Vande Bharat.
This incident has reignited conversations about how passengers, especially those with disabilities, are treated on public transport.