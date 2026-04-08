Disabled passenger pushed off Vande Bharat at Lucknow's Charbagh station India Apr 08, 2026

A video showing a passenger with a disability being pushed off the Vande Bharat Express at Lucknow's Charbagh station has gone viral and left many people upset.

The incident allegedly started with a dispute over being served a different dish instead of the requested shahi paneer, along with an alleged attempt to collect extra money between the passenger and catering staff, which quickly escalated.

Northern Railway responded online, tagging IRCTC and warning the licensee involved.