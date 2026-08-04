Disaster teams working to clear roads after heavy Telangana rains

Kamareddy district got the heaviest rain at 182.8mm by Tuesday morning, while Pitlam and Maqdumpur also saw big downpours.

Other districts like Vikarabad and Sangareddy crossed the 100-millimeter mark too.

The rain led to long power outages in several areas, prompting residents to raise the issue on social media.

In Hyderabad city itself, Saroornagar recorded the highest rainfall at 113mm.