20-foot-deep well found under demolished Saharanpur collectorate mosque
What's the story
A 20-foot-deep well was discovered under the debris of a mosque on the Saharanpur collectorate premises, Hindustan Times reported, citing officials. The mosque was demolished on Saturday in an operation that lasted nearly 16 hours. The discovery was made during debris clearance when a slab was noticed and cut with a cutter, revealing the well underneath.
Archeological assessment
Well believed to be around a century old
The well, which is approximately 1.5 meters wide, is believed to be around a century old.
However, its exact age and historical significance can only be determined after an examination by archeological experts from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
Saharanpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Subodh Kumar has informed the ASI about this discovery for further investigation.
Legal proceedings
Controversy surrounding mosque's demolition
The mosque's demolition has sparked debates in the region.
The action was taken after a court petition by Bajrang Dal regional convener Vikas Tyagi in 2025, alleging that the structure was illegal.
The Saharanpur city magistrate declared it illegal and ordered its demolition.
An appeal against this order was rejected by the district court on September 2.
Site security
Well covered with iron sheet
The well has been temporarily covered with an iron sheet to stop soil and debris from falling into it.
Police personnel are still deployed at the collectorate premises, restricting public access to the site.
Further investigations by ASI will reveal more about the well's origins and its connection with the demolished mosque structure.