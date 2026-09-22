Disturbing video shows couple assaulted by group in Dhenkanal Odisha
India
A disturbing video from Dhenkanal, Odisha, shows a young couple being assaulted by a group of people while riding their motorcycle near Kapilash.
The man is beaten up and the woman faces harassment, with her pleas for help clearly heard in the clip.
The footage has surfaced on social media.
Police identify suspects amid Bihar outrage
Police say they have identified suspects and are actively investigating.
Meanwhile, three people in Bihar were arrested recently for harassing minors, a reminder that these kinds of attacks are not isolated.
The Bihar case has led to widespread outrage.