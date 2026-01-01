Divaa Uthkarsha, 17, named to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia
Divaa Uthkarsha, just 17 and from Bengaluru, has been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list for 2025, making her the youngest in her category in 2025.
She started Project Surya at age 13 after her brother's Type 1 diabetes diagnosis, aiming to help families facing similar struggles.
Her work earned her recognition in the Social Impact category.
Project Surya helped 3,190 diabetic kids
Project Surya has supported 3,190 kids with diabetes and reached more than 400,000 people by providing free insulin, glucose strips, and syringes to those who need them most.
The team trained more than 200 ASHA workers and reached 49,500 villagers.
With chapters in Bangalore, New Delhi, Varanasi, Mumbai, Ghaziabad, the US Canada, Morocco, the UAE, and Nigeria, Divaa's efforts have been showcased at the United Nations, and she has picked up awards like the Diana Award and World Sustainability Award along the way.