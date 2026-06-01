Divyanshu Joshi dies while scouting Kochi quarry for photo shoot
Divyanshu Joshi, a 26-year-old model from Delhi, lost his life while scouting locations for a photo shoot in Kochi, Kerala.
He slipped into the water at an abandoned quarry and was pulled out by rescue teams, but sadly couldn't be revived at the hospital.
Locals call quarry a death trap
The quarry has been called a "death trap" by locals, with several drownings over the years and depths reaching up to 100 feet.
Warning signs were posted, and no shoot permission was given.
A preliminary probe suggested the group chose the location after being impressed by aerial videos circulating on social media.
Employer says Joshi was not swimming
Joshi's employer shared their condolences and clarified he wasn't swimming when the accident happened.
The incident highlights how risky abandoned sites can be, even if they look cool on social media.