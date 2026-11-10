Diwali firecracker smoke can irritate eyes, says Dr. Chitralekha De
If your eyes are burning or watering after Diwali, it's probably the firecracker smoke.
The tiny particles and chemicals in the air can dry out and irritate your eyes, making them red and uncomfortable.
Dr. Chitralekha De, Senior Consultant, Ophthalmology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, explains that our eyes are pretty sensitive to this kind of pollution, so symptoms like burning, redness, or extra tears can occur.
Persistent redness could signal microbial keratitis
Most of the time these symptoms fade on their own, but if your eyes stay red or keep burning, don't brush it off: it could mean there's an infection or even an injury.
Dr. De especially urges contact lens users to watch out for signs of a serious corneal infection called microbial keratitis.
And if symptoms stick around (especially for children or older adults) it's smart to see a doctor quickly so things don't get worse: "These symptoms could point toward microbial keratitis, which requires prompt medical attention," Dr. De said.