Diwali firecracker smoke can irritate eyes, says Dr. Chitralekha De

If your eyes are burning or watering after Diwali, it's probably the firecracker smoke.

The tiny particles and chemicals in the air can dry out and irritate your eyes, making them red and uncomfortable.

Dr. Chitralekha De, Senior Consultant, Ophthalmology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, explains that our eyes are pretty sensitive to this kind of pollution, so symptoms like burning, redness, or extra tears can occur.