Diwali in Delhi hospitalizes 499 with burns and eye injuries
India
Delhi's Diwali celebrations this year saw 499 people land in hospitals with burns and eye injuries, mostly from firecrackers and diyas.
The good news: despite the high number of accidents, no deaths were reported at GTB Hospital.
GTB 172, AIIMS 152, Safdarjung 142
Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital handled the most cases (172), followed by AIIMS Delhi (152) and Safdarjung Hospital (142).
Safdarjung treated 135 patients with minor burns, while AIIMS and Aakash Healthcare dealt with nearly 110 ocular injuries and 11 eye injuries, mainly among children and young adults.