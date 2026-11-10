Diwali in Gurugram: 42 fires, truck blaze kills Pawan Singh
India
Diwali celebrations in Gurugram took a worrying turn, with at least 42 fire incidents reported on November 8.
Tragically, one of these was a truck fire in Khentawas village that claimed the life of Pawan Singh, who was inside the vehicle at the time.
Most fires were linked to firecrackers set off in homes and markets.
Fires hit Gurugram hardware store, condo
A hardware store on Khandsa Road also caught fire and at least 10 fire tenders were deployed to control it.
Fires broke out at Ansal Esencia condominium, damaging two floors, and there were more incidents affecting shops in Nai Basti, Sector 13, and Arjun Nagar.
Officials said burning waste and scrap made things worse for firefighters.