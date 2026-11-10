Diwali night injures at least 5 Delhi fire services personnel

Diwali night kept Delhi's firefighters on their toes, with at least five Delhi Fire Services (DFS) personnel getting injured while putting out blazes across the city.

Station Officer Naveen Thakran suffered hand burns in Nagli Sakrawati and will need a week to recover, while Sita Ram fractured his hand fighting a warehouse fire in Libaspur.

Deepak, Manoj, and Manjeet were also hurt during different emergency calls.