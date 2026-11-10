Diwali night injures at least 5 Delhi fire services personnel
India
Diwali night kept Delhi's firefighters on their toes, with at least five Delhi Fire Services (DFS) personnel getting injured while putting out blazes across the city.
Station Officer Naveen Thakran suffered hand burns in Nagli Sakrawati and will need a week to recover, while Sita Ram fractured his hand fighting a warehouse fire in Libaspur.
Deepak, Manoj, and Manjeet were also hurt during different emergency calls.
Delhi firefighters handled 281 emergency calls
Between 6pm on November 8 and 6am the next day, the DFS handled a whopping 281 fire emergency calls, ranging from factory fires in Narela to major blazes under the Safdarjung flyover.
While this was slightly fewer than last year's numbers, it was still an intense night for the city's firefighting teams.