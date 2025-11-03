Diwali pollution: Only 9 out of 37 monitoring stations working India Nov 03, 2025

On Diwali night, while pollution in Delhi was peaking, only nine out of 37 air quality monitoring stations were actually working. The rest were down, so a lot of crucial data just went missing.

This left experts, like amicus curiae Aparjita Singh, really questioning how the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) can do its job without reliable numbers.