Delhi's air quality in October: Worst in 3 years

Diwali pollution, stubble burning to worsen situation

Pollution peaked at an AQI of 373 on October 30—the worst in three years—and Diwali night wasn't much better.

Even as farm fires played a smaller role this time, Delhi's average AQI stayed high at 223.

With November bringing more stubble burning, the city's air is putting everyone at risk for breathing and heart problems—especially with transport and local emissions leading the way.