D.K. Shivakumar says Bidadi land losers could get over ₹3cr

The committee capped the maximum compensation at ₹2.55 crore per acre, with a minimum cap of ₹2.07 crore, but if a plot's guidance value is high enough, the final amount can cross ₹3 crore, though officials say this will be rare.

For example, in places like Vaderahalli, calculations under the FCTLARR Act, 2013, including 12% interest and a 10% consent award, can push values up fast.

The government says farmers don't have to sell if they don't want to; they can also opt for 50% of developed land instead of cash.