D.K. Shivakumar says Bidadi land losers could get over ₹3cr
Karnataka's Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar just announced that land losers in Bidadi could get over ₹3 crore per acre for their land, a big jump from the earlier ₹2.55 crore.
This comes close on the heels of the JD(S) and BJP's joint padayatra, with Mr. Kumaraswamy questioning how the compensation amount had suddenly increased and why it had been raised.
Committee caps Bidadi compensation at ₹2.55cr
The committee capped the maximum compensation at ₹2.55 crore per acre, with a minimum cap of ₹2.07 crore, but if a plot's guidance value is high enough, the final amount can cross ₹3 crore, though officials say this will be rare.
For example, in places like Vaderahalli, calculations under the FCTLARR Act, 2013, including 12% interest and a 10% consent award, can push values up fast.
The government says farmers don't have to sell if they don't want to; they can also opt for 50% of developed land instead of cash.
Bidadi report expected within 1 month
A committee report on the Bidadi project is expected within one month.
The hope is that higher compensation will address concerns and help move things forward smoothly.