DK Shivakumar swearing-in prompts June 3 office closures in Bengaluru India Jun 02, 2026

Government offices around Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha, and the Multi-Storeyed Building will close early on June 3 as DK Shivakumar gets sworn in as chief minister.

Government offices around Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha, and the Multi-Storeyed Building will close early, mainly to keep things smooth with all the crowds and extra security expected.