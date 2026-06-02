DK Shivakumar swearing-in prompts June 3 office closures in Bengaluru
India
Government offices around Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha, and the Multi-Storeyed Building will close early on June 3 as DK Shivakumar gets sworn in as chief minister.
Government offices around Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha, and the Multi-Storeyed Building will close early, mainly to keep things smooth with all the crowds and extra security expected.
Bengaluru swearing-in ceremony to draw VIPs
The ceremony kicks off in Bengaluru and should draw plenty of VIPs, politicians, and locals.
Meanwhile, Shivakumar has been in Delhi amid ongoing discussions with top Congress leaders, so expect some fresh faces in state politics soon.