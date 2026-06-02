DK Shivakumar to be sworn in as Karnataka's 25th CM

Bengaluru Police set 2 zone security

Bengaluru Police are rolling out a two-zone security plan: Lokabhavan itself is split into five sectors, while nearby areas and VIP routes make up eight more.

The main entrance is a high-security entry point for VVIPs, VIPs, and invited guests, and there are separate spots for VVIPs, VIPs, special invitees, and media personnel, and about 1,000 people watching on big screens outside.

After the ceremony, Shivakumar will do an open-jeep roadshow to Vidhana Soudha under heavy security and zero traffic movement along the route.

Even with over 17,000 vehicles booked by supporters from across Karnataka, Shivakumar says he wants to keep things low-key so city life isn't disrupted.