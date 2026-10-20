DMK councilor calls C Joseph Vijay 'dog,' police file case
India
A DMK councilor landed in trouble after calling Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay a "dog" and making other insulting comments at an event on October 7.
A video of the speech triggered protests by the ruling TVK party, and Chennai police have now filed a case against her.
The remarks didn't sit well with the ruling TVK party, which launched protests in response.
TVK's Kanimozhi Santhosh demands accountability
TVK leader Kanimozhi Santhosh criticized senior DMK figures who were present during the speech, questioning why they stayed quiet.
She's demanding accountability from those involved and says personal attacks like these shouldn't be part of politics.