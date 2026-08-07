DMRC, CISF tighten Delhi Metro security August 9 to 16
India
Heads up, Delhi Metro riders: from August 9 to 16, expect tighter security checks at Delhi Metro stations as DMRC and CISF gear up for Independence Day.
You might notice longer queues, especially during rush hours, so it's a good idea to plan your commute with a little extra time.
DMRC seeks passenger cooperation with CISF
DMRC is asking passengers to cooperate with CISF personnel during these checks: it's part of enhanced security arrangements ahead of Independence Day.