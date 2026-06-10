DMRC speeds up Tughlakabad-Kalindi Kunj Metro corridor for 2028 finish
Big news for Delhiites who love a smooth commute: the DMRC is speeding up work on the Tughlakabad-Kalindi Kunj Metro corridor, aiming for a 2028 finish.
Once ready, this new stretch will make traveling between Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon, and South Delhi way easier: no more endless traffic jams.
This line is part of the broader Golden Line project / Phase V(A) expansion package that got the green light from the Union Cabinet in 2025.
DMRC floats 4-year 2.4cr 3-station contract
DMRC has just called for design experts to plan out three key stations (Sarita Vihar Depot, Madanpur Khadar, and Kalindi Kunj interchange) with a ₹2.4 crore contract covering all things architecture over four years.
Construction is likely to kick off in 2026.
When it opens, expect less road congestion and better east-west connectivity across Southeast Delhi, plus easier access to new residential and commercial hotspots.