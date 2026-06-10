DMRC speeds up Tughlakabad-Kalindi Kunj Metro corridor for 2028 finish India Jun 10, 2026

Big news for Delhiites who love a smooth commute: the DMRC is speeding up work on the Tughlakabad-Kalindi Kunj Metro corridor, aiming for a 2028 finish.

Once ready, this new stretch will make traveling between Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon, and South Delhi way easier: no more endless traffic jams.

This line is part of the broader Golden Line project / Phase V(A) expansion package that got the green light from the Union Cabinet in 2025.