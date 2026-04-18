Doctor and IndiGo crew assist passenger before Bengaluru Delhi takeoff
India
Right before takeoff on a Bengaluru-Delhi IndiGo flight, a young passenger had a serious medical emergency.
Luckily, a doctor on board and the attentive cabin crew acted fast, working together to help the passenger right away.
Their quick response was praised by a fellow passenger and appreciated by some passengers on board.
Passenger discharged from hospital same day
One traveler, Shailly, shared on Instagram how calm and focused the crew and captain were during the crisis.
Even though it delayed the flight, fellow passengers were understanding.
Later updates confirmed the passenger was discharged from the hospital that same day, prompting lots of thanks online for the "life-saving" teamwork of the doctor, pilots, and crew.