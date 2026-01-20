On camera: Gurugram doctor repeatedly runs Scorpio over Swiggy agent  

In a shocking incident of road rage, a Scorpio driver ran over a Swiggy delivery agent repeatedly in Gurugram 's Hayatpur village. The accused, identified as Naveen Yadav, drove his vehicle over the victim multiple times, even as bystanders tried to intervene. The victim, Tinku Pawar, was critically injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Accused profile Accused identified as Navin Yadav, government employee The accused is a 41-year-old ayurvedic practitioner at a government primary health center in Daultabad. He was arrested on Monday and charged with attempted murder after the incident. The confrontation reportedly started when Yadav's vehicle hit Pawar's parked motorcycle, leading to an argument between them. According to authorities, the accused was irritated by the persistent presence of delivery agents on the street near the Swiggy warehouse. As a result, the police claim, he hit the delivery agent with his car.

Escalation Incident escalates after vehicle collision The argument escalated when delivery executives protested against Yadav's vehicle hitting their motorcycles. In a fit of rage, Yadav allegedly reversed his SUV, hitting Pawar and other executives. Sunny Pawar, the victim's son, narrated how the driver kept reversing and running over his father at least four times. "He kept reversing the car to run over my father at least four times," he said.

Twitter Post Watch the video here A #Swiggy rider suffered critical injuries after he was run over by a man driving a Scorpio in #Gurugram.



The incident, captured on CCTV and on the mobile cameras of other Swiggy delivery executives, occurred after the rider protested against the driver for knocking down his… pic.twitter.com/1zPaaR7jPJ — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 19, 2026

