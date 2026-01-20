On camera: Gurugram doctor repeatedly runs Scorpio over Swiggy agent
In a shocking incident of road rage, a Scorpio driver ran over a Swiggy delivery agent repeatedly in Gurugram's Hayatpur village. The accused, identified as Naveen Yadav, drove his vehicle over the victim multiple times, even as bystanders tried to intervene. The victim, Tinku Pawar, was critically injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
The accused is a 41-year-old ayurvedic practitioner at a government primary health center in Daultabad. He was arrested on Monday and charged with attempted murder after the incident. The confrontation reportedly started when Yadav's vehicle hit Pawar's parked motorcycle, leading to an argument between them. According to authorities, the accused was irritated by the persistent presence of delivery agents on the street near the Swiggy warehouse. As a result, the police claim, he hit the delivery agent with his car.
The argument escalated when delivery executives protested against Yadav's vehicle hitting their motorcycles. In a fit of rage, Yadav allegedly reversed his SUV, hitting Pawar and other executives. Sunny Pawar, the victim's son, narrated how the driver kept reversing and running over his father at least four times. "He kept reversing the car to run over my father at least four times," he said.
Pawar was rushed to a private hospital by his family. His son Sunny said doctors informed them that he has multiple fractures in his left leg and will require surgeries. The incident has sparked protests by delivery workers who accused the police of inaction. Gurugram Police's public relations officer Sandeep Turan said Yadav was irritated by motorcycles parked in the lane, which served as a pickup point for delivery executives. "He had arguments with them earlier as well," Turan said.