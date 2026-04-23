Domestic helper Rahul Meena traced in Southeast Delhi rape, killing
India
Delhi Police have traced Rahul Meena, who worked as a domestic helper and is accused of raping and killing the daughter of a retired IRS officer in Southeast Delhi on April 22, 2026.
After the crime, he reportedly ran off with ₹2.5 lakh.
Investigators tracked him down using digital clues, especially Instagram chats with his cousin.
Online activity traced to Dwarka hotel
Meena tried to cover his tracks by selling phones and using a stolen SIM card for Instagram messages instead of regular calls.
He even traveled in an ambulance. Police eventually traced his online activity to his cousin, and then to a hotel in Dwarka.