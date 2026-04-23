Domestic helper Rahul Meena traced in Southeast Delhi rape, killing India Apr 23, 2026

Delhi Police have traced Rahul Meena, who worked as a domestic helper and is accused of raping and killing the daughter of a retired IRS officer in Southeast Delhi on April 22, 2026.

After the crime, he reportedly ran off with ₹2.5 lakh.

Investigators tracked him down using digital clues, especially Instagram chats with his cousin.