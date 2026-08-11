Domestic worker Jaiwanti allegedly killed by BMW in Delhi crosswalk
India
A 48-year-old woman named Jaiwanti was allegedly hit and killed by a speeding BMW while using a crosswalk in Delhi's Mehram Nagar on Tuesday.
She worked as a domestic worker and was just heading for lunch when the accident happened.
The car's driver, Deepak, has been apprehended.
Traffic rerouted after IGI T3 roadblock
After the accident, locals and Jaiwanti's family blocked the road near Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3.
Police stepped in to manage traffic and reroute vehicles.