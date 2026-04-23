Domestic workers return to West Bengal for polls, cities scramble
India
Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are suddenly short on domestic workers (think maids, cooks, and nannies) as many have headed back to West Bengal for the assembly elections.
With so many households relying on this help for daily routines and childcare, lots of families are scrambling to keep things running smoothly.
Social media highlights domestic help shortages
People are venting online about how tough it is to find replacement help right now.
Reddit threads and Instagram reels capture everything from the struggle to book a maid through apps (hello longer wait times!) to couples joking about their new DIY cleaning skills.
It's a real reminder of how much city life depends on these essential workers.