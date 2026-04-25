Donald Trump reposts negative India comment amid US birthright debate

India's MEA calls remarks inappropriate

India's Ministry of External Affairs labeled the remarks "inappropriate," while the US Embassy tried to smooth things over by highlighting Trump's respect for India.

Even with criticism from countries like China and Iran, as well as some US lawmakers, trade talks between India and the US are still moving forward.

Experts say that while these kinds of comments can affect public perception, the core relationship between the two countries remains strong.

Both sides need to handle moments like this thoughtfully.