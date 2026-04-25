Donald Trump reposts negative India comment amid US birthright debate
Donald Trump just shared a post with a pretty negative comment about India, and it's caused quite a stir.
The remark, tied to the US domestic debate on birthright citizenship, didn't sit well with many, including former Indian envoy Arun Kumar Singh, who noted that Trump reposting the comment was "sort of endorsing what was said there."
India's MEA calls remarks inappropriate
India's Ministry of External Affairs labeled the remarks "inappropriate," while the US Embassy tried to smooth things over by highlighting Trump's respect for India.
Even with criticism from countries like China and Iran, as well as some US lawmakers, trade talks between India and the US are still moving forward.
Experts say that while these kinds of comments can affect public perception, the core relationship between the two countries remains strong.
Both sides need to handle moments like this thoughtfully.